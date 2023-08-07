MP Board Supplementary Result 2023: MPBSE 10th, 12th Supply Results Details Here

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is getting ready to declare the MP Board Supplementary Result 2023 for Classes 10th and 12th. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are requested to download the MPBSE 10th, 12th supply results from the official website – mpbse.nic.in – as soon as the link is activated. All the important details about the results will be announced online so concerned students should keep a close eye on the aforementioned site.

The latest details online suggest that the MP Board Supplementary Result 2023 are likely to be declared in August. However, it is important to note that the exam-conducting body has not announced the MPBSE 10th, 12th supply results date and time. One must keep a close eye on the website – mpbse.nic.in – for the result details and stay updated with the information.