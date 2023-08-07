MP Board Supplementary Result 2023: MPBSE 10th, 12th Supply Results Details Here

MPBSE 10th, 12th supply results 2023 date will be announced soon for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education is getting ready to declare the MP Board Supplementary Result 2023 for Classes 10th and 12th. Candidates who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are requested to download the MPBSE 10th, 12th supply results from the official website – mpbse.nic.in – as soon as the link is activated. All the important details about the results will be announced online so concerned students should keep a close eye on the aforementioned site.
The latest details online suggest that the MP Board Supplementary Result 2023 are likely to be declared in August. However, it is important to note that the exam-conducting body has not announced the MPBSE 10th, 12th supply results date and time. One must keep a close eye on the website – mpbse.nic.in – for the result details and stay updated with the information.
To download your MPBSE supplementary results 2023 for Classes 10 and 12, you have to keep your login credentials handy. Concerned candidates should download a copy of their results from the website for their use.
As per the latest official details, the MPBSE 10th and 12th exams 2023 formally ended on 24 July, for all registered candidates. Now, candidates are waiting for the MPBSE supplementary results to release so they can check their scores.
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education will announce important details online so that it is easier for candidates to go through them.
Let's take a look at the simple steps candidates should note while downloading the MPBSE 10th, 12th supplementary result 2023 online, once released:
Visit the website – mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.
Click on the MP Board Supplementary 10th and 12th result 2023 link on the home page.
Enter your login details like Application ID and Date of Birth.
Your MPBSE supplementary result will appear on the screen.
Check your scores and download a copy to your device.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)