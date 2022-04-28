MPBSE MP Board Classes 10,12 Result 2022: Date Released, Check the Time

MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 to be released on 29 April. Image used for representative purposes.
(Photo: iStock)
The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will most likely announce the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 final exams 2022 on Friday, 29 April, at 1 pm. This is the latest update that is provided regarding the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022. It is also important to note that School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar will officially announce the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the examination should take note of this information.
The MP Board Result 2022 will be formally announced at a press conference on 29 April 2022 at 1 pm.
It is to be noted that after the results are announced at a press conference, the links to download the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets will be activated soon.
Candidates will have to go to the official website to check their respective scores and download the result.
It is important to note that around 18 lakh students are waiting for their results this year. The examination was held in the month of February to March 2022.
Let's take a look at a few simple steps that the candidates need to follow to download their respective MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022:
Visit the official website: mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.
Click on the link that states about the MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 on the homepage
Enter your credentials to log in
Your result will display on the screen
Check your scores and download the result from the website
Take a printout of the result for future reference
Candidates are requested to keep checking the official websites for all the latest updates: mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. As of now, the result date and time is 29 April, at 1 pm.