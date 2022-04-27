MP Board Class 10,12 Results 2022 Likely To Be Out on 29 or 30 April: Report

Students have been waiting for the Madhya Pradesh Board Classes 10 and 12 exam results for a while now. Though the exact date of the result declaration is yet to be announced by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), as per a report by Careers360, citing a MP Board official, the results are expected to be declared on 29 or 30 April 2022.

"Both the Class 10, 12 results will be announced either on April 29 or 30. The date for the result announcement will be notified soon," the MP Board official said.