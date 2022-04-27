MP Board Class 10,12 Results 2022 Likely To Be Out on 29 or 30 April: Report

MP Board 10 and 12th results to be declared on mpbse.nic.in.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Students have been waiting for the Madhya Pradesh Board Classes 10 and 12 exam results for a while now. Though the exact date of the result declaration is yet to be announced by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE), as per a report by Careers360, citing a MP Board official, the results are expected to be declared on 29 or 30 April 2022.
"Both the Class 10, 12 results will be announced either on April 29 or 30. The date for the result announcement will be notified soon," the MP Board official said.
Visit the official website of MPBSE: mpbse.nic.in.
Click on 'Exam Results' tab on the homepage.
A new webpage will open on your screen.
Click on 'HIGH SCHOOL/HIGHER SECONDARY' exam result link.
You will be directed to a login page.
Enter your roll number and application number.
Click on 'Submit'.
Your MP Board Class 10/12 result will appear on your screen.
Check your score.
Download and save it for future reference.
Check this space regularly for further updates about the MP Board results.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)