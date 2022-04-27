SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 Results Declared on ssc.nic.in, Check How to Download
SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 Results published on ssc.nic.in, check your scores on the website, and download the result.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) officially declared the SSC CGL 2020 Results for Tier 2 Exam on Tuesday, 26 April. Candidates who had appeared for the SSC Combined Graduate Level 2020 Tier 2 Exam can check their SSC CGL 2020 Results for Tier 2 Exam. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has formally declared the scores on the official website for the candidates to go through. The official website that the candidates can access to check their results is ssc.nic.in.
The official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) - ssc.nic.in. also contains other important information so the students who had appeared for the SSC Combined Graduate Level 2020 Tier 2 Exam can check all the latest updates.
Candidates are requested to go to the official website and provide their login details to check the result.
SSC CGL 2020 Results: Tier 2 Exam Date and Other Details
It is to be noted that the SSC CGL 2020 Results for Tier 2 Exam has been announced on Tuesday, 26 April.
The SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam was held on 28 January and 29 January 2022. The exam was conducted at various centres all across India.
Now that the results are officially released, candidates who had appeared for the exam can take a look at their scores.
SSC CGL 2020 Results: How to Check Tier 2 Exam Scores
Here are a few simple steps that the candidates need to follow to check their SSC CGL 2020 Results for Tier 2 Exam that has been released on Tuesday, 26 April:
Step 1: Go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the Results tab on the homepage
Step 3: A new page will open on the screen
Step 4: Click on the link that states Combined Graduate Level 2020 Tier 2 Results
Step 5: Look for your Roll Number in the PDF that will display on your screen
Step 6: Download the PDF from the website
Step 7: Take a printout of the SSC CGL 2020 Results for Tier 2 Exam for future reference.
Candidates should also note that the final answer key for the SSC CGL 2020 Tier 2 Exam will be formally published on the official website of the SSC on 5 May 2022.
For all the latest updates, one has to keep checking the official website: ssc.nic.in.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.