JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card To Release Soon, Check Official Website

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to formally release the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 Admit Card for Session 1 soon on the official website. Candidates who have registered for JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam are requested to check the official website to know when the admit card will be released. The official website that the candidates need to check to access their JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card, once it is released, is jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The official website also contains other important information and the latest updates about the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Exam so the candidates should keep checking to stay updated.