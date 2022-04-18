ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Admit Card 2022 to be Released at cisce.org

ICSE, ISC Semester 2 Board Exam 2022 admit cards to be released soon on the official website of CISCE.
(Photo: The Quint)
The semester 2 exams for class 10 or ICSE and class 12 or ISC is about to begin soon. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is expected to release the admit cards for the ISC and ICSE semester 2 exams 2022.
As per the board's official, "The Class 10, 12 admit card 2022 is likely to be released by April 17, else it will be available to download next week."
The students can download their admit cards on the official website at cisce.org. The semester2 exams for classes 10 and 12 will begin on 25 April and 26 April respectively.
Both ISC and ICSE students will have English as their first paper. All the exams will be held for 1 hour and 30 minutes. The exams for class 10 will begin at 10 AM whereas the class 12th exams will begin at 2 PM.
Visit the official website of CISCE at cisce.org.
Click on the link that reads, 'ISC/ ICSE semester 2 admit cards.'
You will have to fill in your roll number and date of birth for login.
The admit cards will be displayed on the screen.
You can download the admit cards and take a print out for future use.