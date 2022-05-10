NEET PG 2022 Admit Card: Release Date, Time, Check Details on the Website

Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to download the NEET PG 2022 Admit Card once released:

Go to the official website - nbe.edu.in.

Click on the NEET PG 2022 Admit Card link on the homepage.

Provide your User ID and Password details correctly to log in.

The NEET PG 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen if the details are correct.

Download the admit card from the website and take a printout.

It is to be noted that the tentative date of the NEET PG 2022 Admit Card release is 16 May 2022 or 17 May 2022. However, the dates are not official so the candidates should check the website - nbe.edu.in.