NEET PG 2022 Admit Card: Release Date, Time, Check Details on the Website

NEET PG 2022 Admit Card expected to release soon.
(Photo: iStock)
The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) is scheduled to be conducted on 21 May 2022. Earlier, the candidates had requested to postpone the exam date but it was not accepted. Since the exam is decided to be conducted on the scheduled date, candidates are waiting for the NEET PG 2022 admit cards to release. It is important to note that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2022) hall ticket is a very important document.
Candidates who have decided to sit for the NEET PG 2022 should note that the admit cards are expected to release this week, which is May 2022. They should keep checking the official website.
The official website - nbe.edu.in. contains all the latest details and updates about the NEET PG 2022. Candidates can access their NEET PG 2022 Admit Cards via the official website once it releases.
As per the latest information, since the NEET PG 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on 21 May 2022, the admit cards are most likely to release by 16 May 2022 or 17 May 2022.
Once the NEET PG 2022 Admit Card is formally released, candidates can check and download the hall tickets from the website.
Here are a few steps that the candidates need to follow to download the NEET PG 2022 Admit Card once released:
Go to the official website - nbe.edu.in.
Click on the NEET PG 2022 Admit Card link on the homepage.
Provide your User ID and Password details correctly to log in.
The NEET PG 2022 Admit Card will appear on the screen if the details are correct.
Download the admit card from the website and take a printout.
It is to be noted that the tentative date of the NEET PG 2022 Admit Card release is 16 May 2022 or 17 May 2022. However, the dates are not official so the candidates should check the website - nbe.edu.in.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)