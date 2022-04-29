MP Board 10th,12th Result 2022 Today at 1 pm on mpbse.nic.in: Check Details

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is all set to officially declare the MP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 on Friday, 29 April 2022. Candidates can finally check their respective MPBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Result 2022 once it is officially announced on the websites.

Once the results are announced, they will be available on the official websites for the students to check and download the mark sheets.