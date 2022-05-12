Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Release Date Delayed, Check Official Website

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 date delayed.
(Photo: iStock)
The Karnataka School Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 soon. The announcements made earlier had suggested that the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 would be released in the second week of May 2022. However, there is a slight delay in the release of the results, as per the latest information.
Once the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 is declared by the board, students will be notified about it via the official website – karresults.nic.in. The website contains all the latest updates and details that the students need to know regarding the result.
Candidates should note that the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 will be available on two websites once it is officially released – karresults.nic.in. and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
The latest reports suggest that the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 will be officially released around 16 May 2022. However, these are all speculations and rumours as no official confirmation on the date has been received yet.
He has not shared any official date regarding the same, so the candidates need to wait to know the exact result release date.
For more details on the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022, candidates need to keep checking the official websites – karresults.nic.in. and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
Once the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 is officially announced, candidates can check their scores and download the mark sheets from the official websites.
It is to be noted that more than eight lakh students are waiting for the results to be released by the KSEEB.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)