MPBSE Results 2022: MP Board Class 10, 12 Result Expected to be Declared Soon
MP Board results can be checked online on mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.nic.in.
MP Board Classes 10 and 12 board exams results are expected to be declared soon by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE).
The results are expected to be announced by April-end, reported Careers360, citing MP Board Controller Balwant Verma.
"The evaluation process for both the 10th, 12th examinations 2022 have been completed, and now we are working on further process for declaring the results. Both the 10th, 12th exam results will be announced in the last week of April, 2022," said Verma.
However, exact date of result declaration is yet to be announced. Therefore, students who appeared for MP Board Class 10/ 12 exams are advised to visit the official website of the MPBSE: mpbse.nic.in regularly for further updates about the result.
MP Board results can also be checked online on mpresults.nic.in and mpbse.mponline.gov.in.
How To Check MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022?
Go to the official website of MPBSE: mpbse.nic.in
Click on 'Exam Results' tab on the homepage
A new webpage will open on your screen
Click on 'HIGH SCHOOL/HIGHER SECONDARY' exam result link
You will be directed to a login page
Enter your roll number and application number
Click on 'Submit'
Your MP Board Class 10/12 result will appear on your screen
Check your score
Download and save it for future reference
Check this space regularly for further updates about MP Board results.
