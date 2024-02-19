MICAT 2 Result Declared Today: Download From mica.ac.in; Know the Latest Updates

MICAT 2 result 2024 is released on Monday, 19 February, on the website.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad, officially declared the Mudra Institute of Communications Admissions Test (MICAT) 2 result today, Monday, 19 February 2024, for all interested candidates. Those who appeared for the MICAT II exam on the scheduled date can download the result from the official website - mica.ac.in. The result contains the scores and the personal details of the candidates. You should go through the details printed on the result properly after downloading it from the site.
Candidates were patiently waiting for the MICAT 2 result to be declared so they could check their marks. They can finally access the MICAT result 2024 on the website - mica.ac.in. All the latest updates from the institute are stated online for those who want to check them. Concerned candidates are requested to download their respective results on time.
Here is everything you should note about the MICAT II result, which was released recently. Keep your login credentials handy before downloading the scorecard for the Phase 2 exam on Monday.
To download the MICAT 2 result 2024, candidates should browse through the official website and provide their login credentials. Once you have opened the scorecard, you can save the PDF to your device.
The Phase 2 scorecard contains important details such as the candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, subject-wise marks, and total marks.
Candidates should remember that the Phase 1 exam was conducted on 2 December. You should download the phase 2 exam result soon from the website.
Along with the result, go through the latest announcements about the exam and stay informed. The institute will update important details on its site so that it is easier for candidates to browse through them.
Let's go through the step-by-step process to download the MICAT 2 result online:
Check the official website - mica.ac.in.
Provide your login details such as the User ID and Password in the given space.
The MICAT result 2024 for phase 2 will display on your device after entering the login details.
Go through the scores and tap on the download option.
You can save a hard copy of the MICAT 2 result for your use.
