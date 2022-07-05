Maharashtra TET Result 2022 To Be Declared Soon, Here's How To Check

Maha TET (Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test) result 2022 is likely to be announced soon. There were many speculations about Maha TET 2022 result being declared yesterday, 04 July 2022. However, looks like the speculations did not turn out to be true.

The answer key for Maharashtra TET 2021 exam was released on the official website (mahatet.in) on 03 July 2022. After considering all the challenges and objections, the MSCE (Maharashtra State Council of Examination) has released the final answer key on the official website and it is non-objectionable.