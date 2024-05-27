Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE Class 10 Results Will be Out at 1 pm

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: MSBSHSE Class 10 Results Will be Out at 1 pm

Maharashtra Board SSC 10th Result 2024: Students can download and check their final scores on the website at 1 pm.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024 Date and Time.

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024 Date and Time.</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

MSBSHSE Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the SSC 10th class board examination results today on Monday, 27 May 2024 at 1 pm. Once released, candidates can download and check their Class 10 results on the official website at mahresult.nic.in by using personal login details like roll number and mother's name. Although, some result details like pass percentage will be revealed in advance at 11 am, the direct link will be activated after 1 pm.

MSBSHSE Class 10 exams were conducted from 1 to 26 March 2024. Once the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024 will be out, students will be able to check some important details like gender-wise results, division-wise results, and more. More than 16 lakh students are awaiting the Maharashtra SSC Results 2024. This year, Maharashtra HSC Results were declared on 21 May, and the overall passing percentage was 93.37%.

Also ReadCOMEDK UGET 2024 Results Today at 2 PM: How to Download; Check Latest Details

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024 Date and Time

This year, Maharashtra SSC 10th Result will be declared today on Monday, 27 May 2024 at 1 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Where to Check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024

Below is the list of websites to check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024.

  • mahahsscboard.in

  • mahresult.nic.in

  • sscresult.mkcl.org

  • results.digilocker.gov.in.

Also ReadTripura Board Result 2024 Declared: Direct Link to Check TBSE 10th & 12th Scores

 How to Check Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024?

  • Visit any of the official websites, mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct result link for Maharashtra SSC Results 2024.

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter the login details like roll number and mother's first name.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your 10th result will be displayed.

  • Check the scores carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

Also ReadMBOSE Result 2024: Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Arts Results Declared; Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT