Maharashtra SSC Result 2024 Date: When Will be MSBSHSE 10th Results Declared?

Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to declare the Maharashtra Board 10th class result 2024 anytime soon now. Once released, candidates can download and check their MSBSHSE SSC results on the official website at mahresult.nic.in by using personal login details. Although, the board officials have not confirmed the exact result date and time of Maharashtra SSC 10th Exam 2024, it is likely that the results will be out by the last week of May.

This year, MSBSHSE Class 10 exams were conducted from 1 to 26 March 2024. Once the Maharashtra SSC 10th Result 2024 will be out, students will be able to check some important details like pass percentage, gender-wise results, division-wise results, and more. This year, Maharashtra HSC Results were declared on 21 May, and the overall passing percentage was 93.37%. More than 16 lakh students are awaiting the MSBSHSE SSC 10th Results 2024.