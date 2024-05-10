Maharashtra Board Result 2024: When Will be MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Results Declared?

Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Results 2024: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is anticipated to declare the 10th and 12th class result today, on Friday, 10 May 2024. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same yet. Once the Maharashtra Board Class 10 and 12 results will be officially released, candidates can download and check their scorecards from the official website at mahresult.nic.in by using their personal login details.

The Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE Exams were conducted between February and March. SSC Class 10 exam was held from 1 March to 26 March while as HSC class 12 exam was taken from 21 February to 19 March. More than 15 lakh students participated in the Maharashtra Board HSC exam 2024 while as over 16 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra Board SSC exam this year.