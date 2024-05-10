Maharashtra Board Result 2024: When Will be MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Results Declared?

Maharashtra MSBSHSE 10th and 12th Results 2024.
Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE 10th, 12th Results 2024: Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, MSBSHSE is anticipated to declare the 10th and 12th class result today, on Friday, 10 May 2024. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same yet. Once the Maharashtra Board Class 10 and 12 results will be officially released, candidates can download and check their scorecards from the official website at mahresult.nic.in by using their personal login details.
The Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE Exams were conducted between February and March. SSC Class 10 exam was held from 1 March to 26 March while as HSC class 12 exam was taken from 21 February to 19 March. More than 15 lakh students participated in the Maharashtra Board HSC exam 2024 while as over 16 lakh students appeared in the Maharashtra Board SSC exam this year.
Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE 10th and 12th results are likely to be declared today on 10 May 2024. However, certain reports suggest that the results may be out on 11 May 2024. Students should note that the exact date and time of MAHA SSC and HSC results is yet to be confirmed.
Once released, students can download and check Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE 10th and 12th results 2024 on the following websites.
mahresult.nic.in
mahahsscboard.in
Following are the login details that may be required by the candidates while checking the Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE 10th and 12th results 2024.
Roll number
Mother's Name
Application Number
Candidates must remember that these details are available on their Maharashtra Board exam admit cards.
All those candidates who have appeared in the Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE 10th and 12th exams this year should know that they have to secure at least 35 percent marks in each subject (both theory and practical) to successfully pass the examination.
Follow below steps to download and check the Maharashtra Board Class 10 and 12 results 2024.
Visit the official websites at mahresult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct result links that may read as 'MAHA SSC Result 2024' and 'MAHA HSC Result 2024.'
Click any of these links to open a login page.
Enter the required login details like roll number and mother’s first name.
Your Maharashtra Board result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.
Check the result carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for further use.
