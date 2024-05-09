CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Today at 12:30 pm

CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th results today on 9 May 2024.
CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is all set to announce the CG Board Class 10 and 12 results 2024 today on 9 May at 12:30 pm. Once released, candidates can download and check their scores on the official websites at cgbse.nic.in, and cg.results.nic.in using personal login details.
This year, CGBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from 2 to 21 March 2024 while as the Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 exams were held from 1 to 23 March 2024 across different examination centers of the state. Around 8 lakh candidates have participated in the Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th board examinations in the current year.
CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results will be declared today on Thursday, 9 May 2024 at 12:30 pm.
Following websites can be used to check CGBSE CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2024.
cgbse.nic.in
cg.results.nic.in
results.cg.nic.in
Candidates may require the following login details to check CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Results 2024.
Roll Number
Application Number
Go to the official website at cgbse.nic.in.
On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your 10th or 12th result will be displayed on the screen.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
