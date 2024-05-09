CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Today at 12:30 pm

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019CGBSE 10th, 12th Result 2024: Chhattisgarh Board Results Today at 12:30 pm

CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2024 will be declared today on 9 May 2024 at 12:30 pm. Download scores here.
Saima Andrabi
Education
Published:

CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th and 12th results today on 9 May 2024.

(Photo: iStock)

CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) is all set to announce the CG Board Class 10 and 12 results 2024 today on 9 May at 12:30 pm. Once released, candidates can download and check their scores on the official websites at cgbse.nic.in, and cg.results.nic.in using personal login details.

This year, CGBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from 2 to 21 March 2024 while as the Chhattisgarh Board Class 12 exams were held from 1 to 23 March 2024 across different examination centers of the state. Around 8 lakh candidates have participated in the Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th board examinations in the current year.

CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2024: Date and Time

CGBSE Chhattisgarh Board 10th, 12th Results will be declared today on Thursday, 9 May 2024 at 12:30 pm.

Websites To Check CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Result 2024

Following websites can be used to check CGBSE CG Board 10th, 12th Result 2024.

  • cgbse.nic.in

  • cg.results.nic.in

  • results.cg.nic.in

CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Results 2024: Login Details

Candidates may require the following login details to check CGBSE Board 10th, 12th Results 2024.

  • Roll Number

  • Application Number

How To Check CGBSE Chhattisgarh 10th, 12th Results 2024?

  • Go to the official website at cgbse.nic.in.

  • On the appeared homepage, click on the direct link for CGBSE 10th and 12th Results 2024.

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter the login details.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your 10th or 12th result will be displayed on the screen.

  • Check the results carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.

