GSEB HSC Results 2024 Released; Pass Percentage Of Gujarat Board Class 12th Out

GSEB 12th result 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gujarat (GSEB) declared the Class 12 result today, 9 May at around 9 AM. The results for the arts, commerce, and science streams have been announced. Students can check their scorecards at the official website on gseb.org.

Candidates are required to use their registration or roll number and password as login credentials to check the scorecard. The Gujarat board conducted the class 12 exams between 11 March to 26 March, this year. Around 4.7 lakh students from the state appeared for the Class 12 board exams.

The pass percentage for GSEB 12th result 2024 will be updated soon. To clear the Gujarat examination, students need to score 33 per cent marks in all subjects and then overall also.