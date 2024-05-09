Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019GSEB HSC Results 2024 Released; Pass Percentage Of Gujarat Board Class 12th Out

GSEB HSC Results 2024 Released; Pass Percentage Of Gujarat Board Class 12th Out

the Gujarat Board released the GHSEB HSC results 2024 today. Pass percentage of General stream is 91.93 percent
Shivangani Singh
Education
Updated:

The GSEB HSC result 2024 

|

(Photo: iStock)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The&nbsp;GSEB HSC result 2024&nbsp;</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

GSEB 12th result 2024: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, Gujarat (GSEB) declared the Class 12 result today, 9 May at around 9 AM. The results for the arts, commerce, and science streams have been announced. Students can check their scorecards at the official website on gseb.org.

Candidates are required to use their registration or roll number and password as login credentials to check the scorecard. The Gujarat board conducted the class 12 exams between 11 March to 26 March, this year. Around 4.7 lakh students from the state appeared for the Class 12 board exams.

The pass percentage for GSEB 12th result 2024 will be updated soon. To clear the Gujarat examination, students need to score 33 per cent marks in all subjects and then overall also. 

Also ReadWBCHSE West Bengal HS Result 2024: WB Class 12th Results Out; 90% Students Pass

GSEB HSC 12th Result 2024: Pass Percentage

Science stream- 82.5%

General stream- 91.93%

Gujarat Board 12th Result 2024: How To Download GSHSEB HSC 12th result?

The board officials also made surprise visits to the exam centers as a measure to check the instances of cheating and using unfair means. Let's have a look at the steps to download GSEB HSC Results 2024:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Board on gseb.org

Step 2: Click on GSEB Results window available on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the HSC Result link and then enter the seat number in the link

Step 4: Click on the submit button and the marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Step 5 : Check the Gujarat 12th marksheets and also download it for future reference

Also ReadAssam HS Result 2024 Declared; Pass Percentage For AHSEC Class 12th Out

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 09 May 2024,08:30 AM IST

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT