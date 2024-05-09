Assam HS Result 2024 Releasing Today, At 9 AM; Steps To Check AHSEC 12th Results

Assam HS Result 2024 to be declared on the official website for candidates.
Assam HS Result 2024: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be declaring the Assam Class 12th result on its official website resultassam.nic.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in today, 9 May 2024 at 9 am.
The Assam HSLC 10th Result 2024 was announced by AHSEC on 20 April 2024 and the pass percentage was 75.7 percent. The AHSEC conducted the Class 12 exams from 12 February to 13 March 2024 at several exam centers throughout the state for which around a total of 2,80,216 candidates appeared. The AHSEC board results for class 12 will be announced in the form of a mark sheet. The marksheet will include the subject-specific marks received by candidates in the written exam and the marks secured by students in the practical exam. In addition, the candidate’s passing status will also be mentioned on the marksheet.
Students can access their original AHSEC mark sheets from their schools at least a month after the results are announced.
Step 1 : Visit the official website at ahsec.assam.gov.in or resultsassam.nic.in.
Step 2 : Click on the direct link for Assam HS Result 2024 available on the homepage.
Step 3 : A login page will open on the screen, candidates need to enter their login details.
Step 4 : Click on the submit option and the results will appear on the screen.
Step 5 : Check the result and download it for future reference.
