MAH MBA CAP 2024 Registration Date Extended Till 31 July; Latest Announcements

MAH MBA CAP 2024: The last date to apply for the MAH MBA CAP 2024 admission exam has been extended to 31 July 2024. Candidates who are planning to apply for the exam can visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org to submit the application form. The link to apply will be deactivated by 5 pm on 31 July. Concerned candidates are requested to complete the application process soon if they want to sit for the exam. You will not be allowed to apply after the registration closes. One can take a look at the important dates online.

Keep your documents ready before registering for the MAH MBA CAP 2024 exam. You must enter the details carefully to avoid any problems later on. Please note that the application form link is available only on the official website - mahacet.org. Only registered candidates will be allowed to sit for the admission exam.