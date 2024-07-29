CAT 2024 Notification Out; Registration To Begin From August 1 At iimcat.ac.in

The Common Admission Test 2024 (CAT 2024) is just around the corner. The registration window for the exam is now open and will remain open till 13 September 2024. CAT 2024 will be held on a national level for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctorate level Business courses offered by IIMs.
The admit cards for CAT 2024 will be issued on 5 November 2024, and the test will be conducted on 24 November 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the final year of the qualifying examination or those who are awaiting results are also eligible to apply for the exam provisionally.
CAT 2024 Application: Eligibility
CAT 2024 is being held in 170 cities across the country. The eligible candidates are required to have a bachelor's degree with at least 50% marks or equivalent CGPA (45% for SC, ST, and PwD) to apply for the test. Candidates can get more details about the eligibility criteria and application fee on the official website of CAT 2024.
How To Apply For CAT 2024?
Click on 'Registered Candidate Login' and enter the CAT 2024 ID and password to login
Enter the required details like personal, academic, work experience, programs, test city
Enter the required academic details from Class 10 onwards
Enter relevant work experience if any
Select preferred exam cities (up to six choices)
You will have to upload documents as per the prescribed format and size
Pay the CAT 2024 application fee and submit
