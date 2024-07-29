CAT 2024 Notification Out; Registration To Begin From August 1 At iimcat.ac.in

The Common Admission Test 2024 (CAT 2024) is just around the corner. The registration window for the exam is now open and will remain open till 13 September 2024. CAT 2024 will be held on a national level for admission to postgraduate and fellow/doctorate level Business courses offered by IIMs.

The admit cards for CAT 2024 will be issued on 5 November 2024, and the test will be conducted on 24 November 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the final year of the qualifying examination or those who are awaiting results are also eligible to apply for the exam provisionally.