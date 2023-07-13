'We Will Remain Labourers': MP Students Allege Irregularities in Patwari Exams

"People who are not eligible are getting jobs. Meanwhile, we will remain as labourers," Neetu Rajput, a resident of Bakani village in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, told The Quint on Thursday, 13 July.

Neetu was referring to the alleged irregularities in the results of the Patwari exams conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), which has triggered widespread protests in the state. A Patwari is someone who serves in the position of a village registrar or accountant.