'We Will Remain Labourers': MP Students Allege Irregularities in Patwari Exams

Many students staged a protest in front of the Indore collectorate on Thursday, 13 July, demanding the nullification of the results and an investigation into the matter.
(Photo sourced by The Quint)
"People who are not eligible are getting jobs. Meanwhile, we will remain as labourers," Neetu Rajput, a resident of Bakani village in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh, told The Quint on Thursday, 13 July.
Neetu was referring to the alleged irregularities in the results of the Patwari exams conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB), which has triggered widespread protests in the state. A Patwari is someone who serves in the position of a village registrar or accountant.
The eldest daughter of a farmer, Neetu has been preparing for the patwari exams for the past four years.
But Neetu is not alone. She is among thousands of students who have raised allegations of irregularities in the final results of the grade 2, sub-grade 4, and Patwari vacancies.
They staged a protest in front of the Indore collectorate on Thursday, demanding the nullification of the results and an investigation into the matter.
The state body responsible for the recruitment process received a staggering 12.34 lakh applications for nearly 6,000 vacancies.
As many as 9.74 lakh candidates appeared for the exams, which was conducted online between 15 March and 26 April 2023. The MPESB had used the services of Eduquity Career Techno Pvt Ltd, a Bengaluru-based company, to conduct the exams.
After the results were announced on 30 June, students took to the social media with claims that they got less marks post normalisation.
In a press conference on Wednesday, 12 July, Arun Yadav alleged that seven out of 10 toppers shared a common examination centre, namely NRI College in Gwalior, which is reportedly owned by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Sanjeev Kushwaha.
The leader also alleged that the toppers who signed in Hindi had secured full marks (25/25) in English.
Yadav also accused the ruling BJP of destroying the future of lakhs of students and favouring some students over the others for monetary gains. He stated that if the Congress is voted to power, it would draft a strict legislation to ensure that such 'scams' in recruitment drives don't happen again.
One of the students staging a protest outside Indore collectorate, Shubhangi Patil, demanded a fair investigation into the matter and asked the students who topped the exams to "come out and face the media."
The MPESB, formerly known as Vyapam, has a controversial history.
It had conducted 106 examinations between 2015 and 2022, and out of these, irregularities were found in 24 exams, leading to over 1,000 FIRs against officials and individuals.
The MPESB has collected over Rs 607 crore in application fees since 2014-15.
Vyapam was accused of rigging entrance examinations of medical colleges in 2013-14, and the scam exposed widespread corruption, with candidates paying bribes for favourable results. It also implicated senior BJP leaders.
However, denying the recent allegations, BJP leader and Home Minister Narottam Mishra said:
Ruling out any possibility of irregularities in the recruitment exams, Mishra said, "A total 114 participants have cleared Patwari exams at that particular center (Gwalior college), then why question is being raised about only seven toppers?"
Responding to his statement, Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath said, "Vyapam, nursing, constable recruitment, agriculture officer, and other scams have become a signature of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Madhya Pradesh government. Demanding probes is also a joke for this government as they end up saving the kingpin. I demand an investigation from an independent agency."
