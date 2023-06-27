'Muslim Daughters With BJP': PM Modi Bats for UCC in Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh

"Muslims daughters are with BJP," says PM Modi addressing an event in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh as he bats for Uniform Civil Code in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.
(Photo: PTI)
Addressing the booth-level workers in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, 27 June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the opposition and batted for the Uniform Civil Code.
Modi said, "People are being instigated in the name of Uniform Civil Code... Friends, these people accuse us... but if they were really well-wishers of Muslims, then most of the families, my Muslim brothers and sisters, would not have lagged behind in education, would not have lagged behind in employment..."
On an official visit to flag off Vande Bharat trains in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi also attended a party event where he interacted with booth-level BJP workers.
During his interaction Modi also hit out at the Opposition parties, accusing them of corruption and reiterating the party's focus on Uniform Civil Code.
He specifically mentioned Pasmanda Muslims and said that the community has suffered as the empowered Muslims had deprived the community of its rights.
Earlier, PM Modi flagged off two Vande Bharat trains from the Rani Kamlapati railway station in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh – the state that's set to go to the voting booth later this year. These trains will operate on the Bhopal to Indore and Bhopal to Jabalpur routes. Besides these two, three more Vande Bharat trains, namely the Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express, were flagged off during the same virtual event.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, and several other dignitaries including Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, were present during the inauguration ceremony.
PM Modi also interacted with the students present at the flagging-off ceremony in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.
Even as PM Modi flagged off the Vande Bharat trains, his roadshow in Bhopal was cancelled due to bad weather, party sources said.
"The information provided by booth workers is the key for successful policy decisions made by the PM or CM," PM Modi said while interacting with BJP's booth workers at 'Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot' campaign in Bhopal.
Later in the day PM Modi was supposed to attend the conclusion of
Veerangana Rani Durgavati Sacrifice Day program and the closing ceremony of the Veerangana Rani Durgavati Gaurav Yatra in Shahdol city. However, due to forecast of turbulent weather and rains the visit was cancelled.
Political experts and local Journalists say that recurring visits by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Madhya Pradesh point towards the seriousness of the party ahead of MP Assembly elections 2023. As per media reports this is Modi's fifth visit to Madhya Pradesh in the last 9 months.
