'Muslim Daughters With BJP': PM Modi Bats for UCC in Poll-Bound Madhya Pradesh

Addressing the booth-level workers in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, 27 June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the opposition and batted for the Uniform Civil Code.

Modi said, "People are being instigated in the name of Uniform Civil Code... Friends, these people accuse us... but if they were really well-wishers of Muslims, then most of the families, my Muslim brothers and sisters, would not have lagged behind in education, would not have lagged behind in employment..."