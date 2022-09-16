Lucknow University Admissions 2022: Counselling Sessions To Begin Today

The Counselling for Lucknow University 2022 will begin today, 16 September 2022. The admissions process for various courses will begin today and continue till 19 September 2022. The counselling process will be conducted for the UG students and the process for the other courses will begin later.

Lucknow University offers various courses in the field of sciences, commerce, law, and arts. It is compulsory for the students to join the counselling process to get admitted to the university.