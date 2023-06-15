KCET 2023 Results Date and Time: Karnataka CET Result To Be Out Today

Karnataka Examination Authority has finally announced the KCET Result 2023 date and time. The Karnataka CET Results will be announced today, 15 June 2023 in the morning between 9:30 to 11 AM. Candidates who appeared for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can check the results from the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
According to S. Ramya, ED, KEA in a press release on Wednesday- the Minister for Higher Education, Dr. M.C. Sudhakar will announce the results in the KEA office at 9:30 AM on June 15. The results link will be activated on the KEA website after 11.00 AM. Look at the steps below to download the KCET 2023 result.
How to Download KCET 2023 Results?
Visit the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on KCET Result 2023 link
Enter the login credentials and click on submit.
Your KCET 2023 result will appear on the screen.
You can download the page on the device
Make sure to keep a hard copy for future use.
The KCET exam was conducted from 20 to 21 May 2023 in the state at various centers. The provisional answer key was released on May 26 and the candidates could raise objections till May 30.
