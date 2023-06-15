KCET 2023 Results Date and Time: Karnataka CET Result To Be Out Today

Karnataka Examination Authority has finally announced the KCET Result 2023 date and time. The Karnataka CET Results will be announced today, 15 June 2023 in the morning between 9:30 to 11 AM. Candidates who appeared for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can check the results from the official site of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

According to S. Ramya, ED, KEA in a press release on Wednesday- the Minister for Higher Education, Dr. M.C. Sudhakar will announce the results in the KEA office at 9:30 AM on June 15. The results link will be activated on the KEA website after 11.00 AM. Look at the steps below to download the KCET 2023 result.