KCET Result 2022 Expected To Be Declared Today by KEA. Here's How To Check

According to media reports, it is likely that the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) will be declared today on Thursday, 21 July 2022 by the KEA (Karnataka Examination Authority).

However, there has not been any official annoucement regarding the same by the KEA. once the Karnataka CET (KCET) result 2022 is released, candidates can check their scores from the official websites - kea.kar.nic.in and cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

All the candidates who had appeared in the 2022 KCET-KEA exam should remember that they can get their result through the online mode only. No physical copies of the result will be sent to the students under any circumstances.