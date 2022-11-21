KCET Counselling 2022 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today: Check kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is gearing up to officially declare the Karnataka Common Entrance Test, KCET Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result today, on Monday, 21 November. Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the round 2 seat allotment result to be declared should stay alert. It is important to note that the KCET Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on the website - kea.kar.nic.in. Everyone should stay alert on Monday if they want to check the result.

According to the official details, the KCET Counselling 2022 round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on Monday, after 4 pm. Candidates can check the official schedule on the website - kea.kar.nic.in. Once the seat allotment result is declared by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), candidates should download it from the website soon.