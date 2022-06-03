KCET Admit Card 2022 Released: How to Download Hall Ticket form KEA's Website

The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 admit card/ hall tickets were released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Thursday, 02 June 2022. The exam is also known as UGCET. It is conducted annually for admission to Engineering, Farm Science and other professional courses in Karnataka.

The admit cards for KCET 2022 have been released on the official website of KEA. Therefore, candidates who are registered to appear for the exam are advised to download their hall tickets from cetonline.karnataka.gov.in or kea.kar.nic.in.