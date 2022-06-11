KCET 2022 Registration Resumed: Check Last Date To Fill UGCET Application Form

KCET application form can be filled online on kea.kar.nic.in Image used for representative purpose.
(Photo: iStock)
The Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022 registration window was reopened by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Saturday, 11 June 2022. The application window has been reopened because many students have still not completed and submitted their application forms.
"There are students who have either entered application partially or failed to upload photo or few students who have only entered the trial (Re 1) application," reads the official notice released by the KEA.
Last date to apply online for KCET 2022 is Monday, 13 June. Admit cards for the same were released earlier this month.
KCET 2022 exam will comprise of four papers – Biology, Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry – scheduled to be held on 16 and 17 June.
Kannada language test only for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates will be conducted on 18 June.
Visit the official website of KEA: kea.kar.nic.in.
Click on 'UGCET -2022 Online Application Registration link' on the homepage
You will be directed to a new webpage
Register yourself using your personal details
Login using your registration number and password
Fill up the application form and upload the required documents
Submit the form and pay the application fee
Save the confirmation page and take a print out of application form for future reference
Check this space regularly for further updates about KCET and other exams.