CUET UG Result 2024 Date: When Will CUET UG Scores be Declared by NTA?

CUET UG Result 2024: The Common University Entrance Test, CUET 2024 result is awaited. The National Testing Agency (NTA) had initially scheduled the CUET result 2024 for 30 June, 2024, but it has not declared the results yet. According to reports, NTA is still working on the results and it will be announced soon after it is finalized. After the provisional answer key is out, candidates will be able to submit objections if they have any. The final answer key and result will be announced after that.

CUET Exam 2024 was conducted in a hybrid mode (CBT and pen and paper) from 15 to 29 May 2024. It was the first time the national entrance exam was held in a hybrid format. As this, the universities will also start admissions by setting minimum cut-off marks after the CUET UG result is announced. It is to be noted that there is no centralized counselling process in the case of CUET and candidates will have to apply for admission to the universities separately.