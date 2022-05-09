Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Know Result Date, Check the Official Website

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 to release soon on the official website.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is most likely to release the SSLC Result 2022 very soon. According to the latest update, Karnataka 10th Result 2022 or Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 is expected to be announced by this week. Candidates will be informed once the results are officially released for them to access. It is important to note that the Karnataka 10th Result 2022 or Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 will be available on the official websites karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
It is important to note that the KSEEB has not confirmed any particular result date as of yet.
Candidates have to constantly check the official websites, karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in, so that they are always informed and do not miss the result release date.
The Karnataka Education Minister, BC Nagesh has confirmed that the SSLC Result 2022 will be officially released in the second week of May on the websites.
Candidates should strictly remember that the confirmation on the date of the result release will be made available to them via the official websites karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
Therefore, students and parents should keep a close eye on the official websites to know about the latest updates and details on the Karnataka 10th Result 2022 or Karnataka SSLC Result 2022.
The ones who are interested can also download their respective results from the official websites once they are announced by the board.
The official websites, karresults.nic.in and sslc.karnataka.gov.in, contain all the details so the candidates should keep checking. They will be informed about the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 date soon.
