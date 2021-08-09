Karnataka SSLC Result 2021: Check Class 10th Result Today at 3:30pm

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is all set to announce Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 result 2021 on Monday, 9 August. The result is scheduled to be announced at 3:30 PM.

Education Minister of Karnataka BC Nagesh will announce the result, it will be followed its availability on board's official website.

Therefore, the candidates who appeared for Karnataka board class 10 exam can check their result on KSEEB's official website: sslc.karnataka.gov.in.