Gujarat Board Result 2022: GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Date Announced, Details

GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 tentative release date out.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is expected to release the Gujarat Board HSC results very soon. As per the latest updates, the Gujarat Board Result 2022 date is now officially released. It is also expected that the GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 will be officially announced first. According to the latest sources, the GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 will most likely be released by 20 May 2022.
The official website that the candidates need to visit to check their results is gseb.org. The website contains all the latest updates and details about the GSEB 12th Science Result 2022.
Candidates can take a look at the official website to know the result date and time.
To know all the details and stay updated about the GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 release, candidates have to keep checking the official website, gseb.org.
According to several media reports, the GSEB HSC Science Paper evaluation began on 11 April 2022. It is also important to note that the exams were conducted from 28 March 2022 to 12 April 2022.
This is the reason why several media reports indicate that the GSHSEB Science result will be officially released in the third week of May 2022.
Candidates are requested to keep a close eye on the official website to know when the results will finally release. They should keep checking gseb.org.
After the results are out, which is most likely on 20 May 2022, candidates can check their scores and download the GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 from the site.
