Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2021: Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Postponed

Karnataka PGCET counselling 2021 round 2 seat allotment results have been postponed till further notice.
(Photo: The Quint)
Amidst the closure of colleges in Karnataka due to the hijab ban row, the Karnataka PGCET Seat Allotment Results 2021 for Round 2 have been postponed.
Candidates should also note that the option entry period for the Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2021 Round 2 has been extended till 9 February 2022.
Students who have not yet filled their options entry for Karnataka PGCET 2022 Round 2 of Counselling can visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in and fill in their options.
Candidates must note that a few revisions have been introduced in the Karnataka PGCET Round 2 counselling schedule.
According to the latest information released, the option entry period has been increased till 9 February 2022. However, according to previous dates, the option entry period for students ended on 7 February 2022.
As per the counselling schedule, candidates are required to pay the Karnataka PGCET 2021 fees till 11 February 2021.
Candidates who have already been allotted seats in the Karnataka PGCET 2021 round 2 counselling process must report to their respective allotted institutes on or before 12 February 2022 (04:30 PM).
Visit the PGCET 2021 exam portal at kea.kar.nic.in
Select the tab that reads 'PGCET 2021'
Click on the 'Admissions Section' in the menu
Next, select the link that reads 'PGCET-2021 second and final round seat allotment results'
Enter your official log in credentials and any other required information and press submit.
Your Karnataka PGCET Seat Allotment result will be displayed on your screen
Download it and take a printout if required.