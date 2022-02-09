Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2021: Round 2 Seat Allotment Results Postponed

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2021: Changes in Exam Schedule for Round 2

Candidates must note that a few revisions have been introduced in the Karnataka PGCET Round 2 counselling schedule.

According to the latest information released, the option entry period has been increased till 9 February 2022. However, according to previous dates, the option entry period for students ended on 7 February 2022.

As per the counselling schedule, candidates are required to pay the Karnataka PGCET 2021 fees till 11 February 2021.

Candidates who have already been allotted seats in the Karnataka PGCET 2021 round 2 counselling process must report to their respective allotted institutes on or before 12 February 2022 (04:30 PM).