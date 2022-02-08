Hijab Row: Karnataka CM Orders Closure of All High Schools, Colleges for 3 Days

Further, a scuffle erupted at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) College in Udupi on Tuesday after a mob of male students, donning saffron scarves and headgear, protested against the wearing of hijab on campus. Visuals from the MGM College showed a large number of saffron-clad boys at the gates of the college, where a group of girls had assembled in support of Muslim girls' right to wear hijab.

While the high court continues to hear the matter, it has appealed to all students and institutions to maintain law and order.

Section 144 has been imposed by district authorities in Harihara and Davangere towns till further orders.



The issue has been ongoing since 28 December 2021, when the Kundapur Pre-University College in Udupi had prohibited six girls wearing hijabs from attending classes.