Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Result Declared, Here's How to Check It

Karnataka PUC 2nd year result can be checked online at karresults.nic.in
The Government of Karnataka on Tuesday, 20 July, declared the result of the second year Pre-University Certificate (PUC) or Class 12 result. The result was announced through a press conference at 4 PM. The result was made accessible to students online at 4:30 PM.
Students who were enrolled to appear/ re-appear for 2nd year PU exam can check their result at the official website: karresults.nic.in.
Visit the website: karresults.nic.in
Click on the link 'PUC Results announced on 20/07/2021'
Key in your registration number and click on 'Submit'
Your result will appear on the screen
Save it for future reference
Students who are not satisfied with their result can register for special exam which is scheduled to be conducted in August, reported NDTV. The report further added that the last date to apply for the special exam is 31 July.
This year, Karnataka PUC exams was scheduled to conducted from 28 April to 18 May 2021. However, the state government decided to scrap the exam in the view of Covid-19 pandemic.
Therefore, PUC result will be evaluated on the basis of SSLC (Class 10) marks, PUC first year (Class 10) marks, and PUC 2nd year internal assessment marks. According to the marking scheme, 45 percent weightage is given to Class 10 result, 45 percent to PUC 1 (Class 11) result, and the remaining 10 percent has eventuated on the basis of PUC 2nd year internal assessments.
Published: 20 Jul 2021,04:35 PM IST