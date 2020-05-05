The Department of Pre University Education, Karnataka on Tuesday, 5 May, declared the result for the first year PUC examination. The candidates can check their results via the online portal – SuVidya. The results are available at: result.bspucpa.comAn Indian Express report quoted S Suresh Kumar, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister as saying that the results will be sent directly to the students, hence, the colleges will not be displaying the results.Almost 6.53 lakh students appeared for the 1st PUC Examination of the Karnataka Board. Of the total number, the stream-wise break-up of number of students is as follows:Arts Stream: 2.08 lakhCommerce Stream: 2.48 lakhScience Stream: 2.04 lakhThe next session for these students is expected to begin by August while fresh admissions and sessions will begin from September. Earlier, these sessions were to start by July.Supplementary Exam for Students who FailedStudents who were unable to clear the 1st PUC Exam will be given another attempt to reappear for the exam. These supplementary exams will be held at the respective colleges. Details regarding the dates for these exams are currently not known, reported Jagran Josh.Karnataka 1st PUC Results 2020 Declared: Steps to Check Online1: Visit the official website – result.bspucpa.com2: Enter your registration number, date of birth3: Results will be available on the screen4: Download it, and take a print out for further referenceKarnataka 1st PUC Result 2020 Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak