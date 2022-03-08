Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Time Table Released: Exams to Begin on 22 April

The final schedule for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam has been released officially. The Pre University Education Department, PUE Karnataka, released the final exam schedule for the Class 12 Board exams.

As per the official notifications, the exams will begin on 22 April 2022. Earlier, a provisional exam schedule was released by the Board and a few minor changes were made considering the feedback from the teachers, students and parents.

The announcement for the 2nd PUC exam schedule 2022 was made by the State Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nargesh through his official Twitter account. He said that the exams will begin from 22 April and will end on 18 May 2022.

The students can download the exam routine for 2nd PUC Exams from the official website at pue.kar.nic.in.