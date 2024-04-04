Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 to Release Soon: How to Download; Latest Details

The Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024 is expected to be declared soon for candidates.
(Photo: iStock)
The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB) is likely to release the results for the 2nd Pre-University Certificate (PUC) examination soon. According to the latest media reports, the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 is expected to be declared in the third week of April. Once the results are out, candidates can download their respective scorecards from the official website - karnataka.gov.in. Concerned candidates should keep a close eye on the website and check the latest official announcements.
The ones who appeared for the exam on the scheduled dates are patiently waiting for the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 to be declared. All the result updates will be available on karnataka.gov.in. As of now, the Karnataka 2nd PUC results date and time are not official announced by the KSEEB. The tentative date is the third week of April.
Candidates who want to check their scores after the results are out should keep their login credentials ready. You will not be allowed to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC scorecards without the application number.
According to the latest details, the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2024 was formally conducted from 1 March to 22 March, for all registered candidates. Now, they are waiting for the results to be declared.
Candidates who fail to score the minimum marks, even with grace marks, will have to sit for compartment examinations. The dates will be announced online.
Those failing in all subjects have to repeat the academic year. Candidates are advised to go through the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024 carefully, once released by the officials.
You will be notified as soon as the results link is activated on the site. The exact date will be announced soon.
Let's take a look at the step-by-step process you must follow to download the Karnataka 2nd PUC result 2024:
Browse through any one of the websites - karnataka.gov.in, pue.kar.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, or kseeb.kar.nic.in.
Click on the "Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2024" link on the homepage.
The login page will open and you must enter the credentials.
The result will appear on your device.
Check the scores and download it.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)