Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Education Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019JNU Students’ Union Stages Sit-In Over Scholarship Delay, Infrastructure Issues

JNU Students’ Union Stages Sit-In Over Scholarship Delay, Infrastructure Issues

"The JNUSU will continue with the sit-in protest until all its demands are met," a statement said.
PTI
Education
Published:

Image used for representational purposes.

|

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons) 

)<div class="paragraphs"><p><strong>Image used for representational purposes.</strong></p></div>

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) staged a sit-in protest in the campus, raising several issues including a "delay" in scholarship disbursal, problems related to infrastructure and "discrepancies" in PhD prospectus, a statement by the student body said on Monday, 12 September.

It said many requests were made to the vice chancellor's office for an appointment to discuss pertinent issues within the campus premises.

Also ReadJNU Imposing Fines of Up to Rs 15K Over Protests, Claim Students

The statement by JNUSU said:

"Earlier, the administration responded to one of our demands by providing a detailed reply on the hostel-to-hostel expenditure. However, the progress in addressing the infrastructure issues in the university is far from satisfactory and more funds are required for maintenance of hostels, academic buildings and making the campus more disabled-friendly,"
Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union

The JNUSU further alleged that the administration has "failed" to provide concrete updates regarding issues in library, functioning of ICC in the campus, or conducting an access-audit of the campus.

"It should also be noted here that through a recent RTI, it has come to our notice that the cost spent by JNU Vice Chancellor on renovation is Rs 8.6 lakh between February and May, 2022. While new inverters, ACs and geysers were bought for the VC, students do not even have money to clear mess dues," it alleged.

The students' body further alleged that there have been violation of reservation policies in the hostel allotment process for the batch of 2022.

"The JNUSU will continue with the sit-in protest until all its demands are met," the statement said.

Also ReadJNU VC Appeals to Teachers, Staff: 'Conduct Official Work in Hindi in September'

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT