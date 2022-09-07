JNU Imposing Fines of Up to Rs 15K Over Protests, Claim Students

Speaking to PTI, Kaushik, who is in his final year of PhD, alleged that the fine imposed on him is erroneous as he was not present during the protest in 2018 where several students gathered in a seminar room against compulsory attendance.

Kaushik fears that he will not be allowed registration for the new semester and all his hard work will go waste.

"I was not present during the protest. Even during the proctorial enquiry, I made the oral and written deposition that I was not present. Still I am being fined. I know five-six more students who have received a similar notice," Kaushik said.

Simone Zoya Khan, who is also in the last year of her PhD, said that the university is targeting student activists for organising demonstrations.

Simone has also been served notice for the same 2018 protest. She was then JNUSU vice