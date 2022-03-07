JKBOSE 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2022 for Jammu Division: Check Schedule

JKBOSE Class 10th,12th date sheet 2022 released.
(Photo: The Quint)
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has officially published the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheets for the summer zone Jammu division.
Students who are appearing for the JKBOSE 10th,12th examination can check the date sheet on the official website - jkbose.nic.in.
Class 10 and Class 12 students can check their respective date sheets on the official website.
According to the JKBOSE Class 10 schedule, the board examination for the summer zone Jammu division will begin on 29 March 2022 and end on 16 April 2022.
The JKBOSE 12th examination date sheet states that the board exams for the summer zone Jammu division will start on 25 March 2022 and end on 2 May 2022.
The JKBOSE date sheet states that the students are strictly advised to follow the instructions stated on the backside of the JKBOSE admit cards.
Students should also note that they have to carry the admit card on all examination days for verification.
Candidates appearing for the examinations should take a look at the official website jkbose.nic.in. for all the information regarding the exams.
Candidates who want to download the date sheet can follow these simple steps to get their respective timetables:
Step 1: Click on the official website - jkbose.nic.in.
Step 2: When the homepage opens, click on the 10th,12th date sheets link.
Step 3: Class 10,12 exam schedule pdf will display on the screen of your device.
Step 4: Download the date sheet from the website.
Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.
Students have to follow all the COVID-19 protocols in the examination centre and carry their admit cards.
