JKBOSE Class 10 Results 2021 for Kashmir Division To Be Released on 17 February

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is all set to announce the results for the Class 10 Kashmir Division exams on Thursday, 17 February.
JKBOSE Director (Academics), Dr Farooq Ahmed, had informed careers360.com that the results for the Class 10 Kashmir Division exams would be announced on Thursday.
When asked for a confirmation, he said, "Students must check the official website, jkbose.nic.in, for any update." The results were previously expected to be released on Wednesday, 16 February.
Once the results are out, students can check them on the official website of the JKBOSE, at jkbose.nic.in. The secondary exams were conducted from 9 November to 27 November 2021.
Visit the official website of the JKBOSE, at jkbose.nic.in.
Click the link that reads, 'JKBOSE Class 10th Result 2021,' on the homepage.
A new window will appear. Enter your roll number and click on 'View Result'.
The results for the Kashmir Division will be displayed on your screen.
You can download the result and get a printout for future reference.
The JKBOSE had announced the results for Class 12 on 8 February, and the results for the Jammu Division (winter zone) were announced on 4 February.
For further updates, visit the official website of the JKBOSE.
