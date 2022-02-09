JKBOSE Class 12 Results Released on the Official Website: How to Check

Kashmir division JKBOSE Class 12 results can be checked on the official website. Image used for representative purposes.
Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education (JKBOSE) has released the Class 12 results for the Kashmir Division on their official website, jkbose.nic.in.
The exams for the Class 12 JKBOSE students were held in November, last year.
The students who appeared for the Annual Regular part II exams can check their result on the official website by entering their name or roll number. The students need to know that the results have been declared for the Kashmir Division only.
Visit the official website for JKBOSE at- jkbose.nic.in
Look for the 'results' tab on the homepage and select 'Kashmir division from the drop down menu.
A new window will appear, click on the link, 'Higher Secondary Part Two Class 12 Annual Regular Kashmir Division Result'
You will need to enter your name or roll number. Then press on 'submit' after entering the captcha.
Click on 'view result'
Your results for JKBOSE Class 12 shall be displayed on the screen.
You can save, download and print the result for future reference.
According to the reports, the Jammu and Kashmir Board of Secondary Education will release a separate marksheet, which can be collected by the students directly from the board's office.
Around 72,000 students had appeared for the JKBOSE Class 12 examinations in Novemeber last year and 75 percent of them passed class 12, girls securing the first positions for Science, Commerce and Home Science streams.
For more details on JKBOSE Class 10 and 12 results, visit the official website.
