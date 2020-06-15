The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has declared the JKBOSE Class 10 results on the official website for Jammu Division. Students who have appeared for the JKBOSE class 10 examinations 2020 can visit the official website of JKBOSE to check the results.The Jammu class 10 board examinations 2020 were held from 29 February to 18 March.The direct link and steps to check the official results are given below:Steps 1: Visit the website - www.jkbose.ac.inStep 2: Click on Results and scroll to Jammu division.Step 3: Click on Class 10 Results.Step 4: Enter the JKBOSE 2020 class 10 registration number provided in the admit card.Step 4: Click on submit.JKBOSE Class 10 Supplementary ExamThe JKBOSE will also provide the students who have appeared for the JKBOSE class 10 examinations a chance to revise their marks in case they failed to qualify in the examination or have not got the marks expected.Students who wish to appear for the supplementary examination have to fill and submit the JKBOSE class 10 supplementary exam applications along with the application fee. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.