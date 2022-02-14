JKBOSE Class 10 Result 2021 For Kashmir Division to be Released This Week

JKBOSE Class 10 results for Kashmir Division are expected to be announced this week.
Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education, JKBOSE class 10 results 2021 for the Kashmir Division are expected to be released this week.
The Board commented regarding the matter and announced that the result will be released on the official website in 2-3 days.
The Board has not yet communicated the official date and time of the JKBOSE class 10 results for the Kashmir Division.
"The board is at the last leg of preparing the class 10 result, it will take two to three more days to announce the result," said the Director of Academics, JKBOSE.
The results will be released on the official website of the board at- jkbose.nic.in.
Visit the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education at - jkbose.nic.in.
Click on the link 'JKBOSE 10th Result 2021'
A new window will appear, enter your roll number to access your marks
Your Kasmir Division's class 10 results will be displayed on the screen
You can save and download the results for future use.
If reports are to be believed, the class 10 results for the JKBOSE Kashmir Division was to be released today, on 14 February, 2022 but after the comment from the officials, students can expect the results in this week.
The class 10 boards for Kashmir Division were conducted from November 9 to 27, 2021 in offline mode.
