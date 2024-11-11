JKBOSE 10th Class Result 2024: When Will Private, Bi-Annual Results be Declared?

advertisement
Students awaiting the JKBOSE Class 10 Private and Bi-Annual exam results can expect an announcement this week. The board, which has yet to officially confirm the date, is anticipated to release the results online at jkbose.nic.in within the coming days.
The JKBOSE Class 10 Bi-Annual exams took place between 24 August and 13 September 2024, with subjects ranging from Home Science to Computer Science.
The JKBOSE 10th result announcement follows the recent release of the Class 12 Bi-Annual results on 6 November 2024.
Students can access their results online at jkbose.nic.in or via SMS by texting "JKBOSE10" to 5676750. Private candidates can use either their name or roll number to locate their results, while those seeking their digital marksheet must input their enrollment number as mentioned on their admit card.
The JKBOSE Private, Bi-Annual results are expected to be out soon. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the exact date yet.
Once released, candidates must follow the below steps to check the JKBOSE Private, Bi-Annual results 2024.
Visit the official JKBOSE website at jkbose.nic.in.
On the homepage, click on the 'Results' tab.
Now choose the option for 'JKBOSE 10th Private/Bi-Annual Result 2024.'
A login page will open.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your results will be displayed.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future use.
