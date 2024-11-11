JKBOSE 10th Class Result 2024: When Will Private, Bi-Annual Results be Declared?

Students awaiting the JKBOSE Class 10 Private and Bi-Annual exam results can expect an announcement this week. The board, which has yet to officially confirm the date, is anticipated to release the results online at jkbose.nic.in within the coming days.

The JKBOSE Class 10 Bi-Annual exams took place between 24 August and 13 September 2024, with subjects ranging from Home Science to Computer Science.

The JKBOSE 10th result announcement follows the recent release of the Class 12 Bi-Annual results on 6 November 2024.