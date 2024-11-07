JKBOSE 12th Annual, Bi-Annual Results 2024 Out: How to Check at jkbose.nic.in?

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) released the results for Class 12 annual (private) and bi-annual exams. Students can access their results online at the JKBOSE official website, jkbose.nic.in, using their login details like registration and roll numbers.

The results are available exclusively online and will not be issued in physical copies. Students are advised to have their roll numbers and admit cards ready for quick access.