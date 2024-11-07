ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

JKBOSE 12th Annual, Bi-Annual Results 2024 Out: How to Check at jkbose.nic.in?

JKBOSE releases Class 12 annual and bi-annual results online. Visit jkbose.nic.in for detailed marks.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Education
The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) released the results for Class 12 annual (private) and bi-annual exams. Students can access their results online at the JKBOSE official website, jkbose.nic.in, using their login details like registration and roll numbers.

The results are available exclusively online and will not be issued in physical copies. Students are advised to have their roll numbers and admit cards ready for quick access.

The JKBOSE website will display the results in detail, including subject-wise marks for theory and practical exams, a pass/fail status for each subject, a grade summary based on the JKBOSE grading system, and an overall division or percentage.

Students unsatisfied with their results can apply for a revaluation of their answer scripts. The JKBOSE will announce details regarding the revaluation process, including fees and deadlines, on their official website.

Steps to Check JKBOSE 12th Annual, Bi-Annual Results 2024?

  • Visit the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the direct link that reads as 'JKBOSE 12th Private/Bi-Annual Result 2024.'

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter the login details like registration number and roll number.

  • Hit the submit option.

  • Your results will be displayed.

  • Check the results carefully.

  • Download, save, and print a copy for further reference.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

jkbose   JKBOSE Results 

Read More
