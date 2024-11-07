TNDTE Typewriting Exam 2024 Results Declared at dte.tn.gov: How to Check Scores?

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Technical Education announced the results for the 2024 Tamil Nadu Typewriting Examinations. Candidates can access their results on the official website, dte.tn.gov.in, using their application number and date of birth.

The overall pass percentage for the exam was 65.06 percent. A total of 201,653 students out of 209,504 registered candidates appeared for the exam, with 131,205 students passing. The TNDTE Typewriting exam was held between 10 August and 1 September 2024.