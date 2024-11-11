Telangana Open School, TOSS, SSC and Inter Results Declared: How to Check?

TOSS announced the results of the October SSC (Class 10th) and Inter (Class 12th) public exams today on Monday, 11 November 2024. Students can access their marks memos on the official website of the open school society, telanganaopenschool.org, using their roll number as login credentials.

The TOSS conducted the theory examinations for Intermediate and SSC from 3 to 9 October, followed by practical examinations from 16 to 23 October. While the digital marks memos are available now, the TOSS will soon issue hard copies of marks memos and pass certificates to students.