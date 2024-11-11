Telangana Open School, TOSS, SSC and Inter Results Declared: How to Check?

advertisement
TOSS announced the results of the October SSC (Class 10th) and Inter (Class 12th) public exams today on Monday, 11 November 2024. Students can access their marks memos on the official website of the open school society, telanganaopenschool.org, using their roll number as login credentials.
The TOSS conducted the theory examinations for Intermediate and SSC from 3 to 9 October, followed by practical examinations from 16 to 23 October. While the digital marks memos are available now, the TOSS will soon issue hard copies of marks memos and pass certificates to students.
Students will also have the opportunity to apply for re-evaluation of answer scripts and re-counting of marks. The TOSS will announce the detailed schedule for these processes later.
For further updates and information, students are advised to visit the official website of the TOSS regularly.
TOSS SSC, Inter result 2024 was declared on Monday, 11 November 2024.
Students can check the TOSS SSC, Inter Result 2024 on the official website at telanganaopenschool.org.
Go to the official website, telanganaopenschool.org.
On the homepage, click on the direct link to download the TOSS SSC, Inter Result 2024.
A login page will open on the screen.
Enter the required login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your marks memo will open on the screen.
Download, save, and print a copy of the marks memo for future use.
