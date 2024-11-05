UP Police Constable Result 2024 Soon: How to Download at uppbpb.gov.in?

advertisement
The UPPRPB is expected to announce the results of the Constable recruitment exam soon. Candidates can expect the results to be declared on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.
The UPPRPB conducted the Constable recruitment exam in two phases, with the first phase taking place on 23, 24, and 25 August, and the second phase on 30 and 31.August. Approximately 48 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.
Along with the results, the board will also release the category-wise cut-off marks, the number of qualified candidates, and other relevant details.
Candidates who qualify for the written exam will be called for further rounds of selection, including a physical standard test (PST), physical efficiency test (PET), and document verification. The UPPRPB will release the schedule and details for these subsequent stages later.
The board has already released the final answer key for all exam days and shifts. Candidates were allowed to submit objections against the answer key until 19 September.
The UPPRPB will likely announce the Constable result date and time in advance through an official notification on their website. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates.
Visit the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the direct link to download the UP Police Constable Result 2024.
A login page will open.
Enter the login details.
Hit the submit option.
Your result will be displayed.
Check the results carefully.
Download, save, and print a copy for future reference.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)