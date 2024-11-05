UP Police Constable Result 2024 Soon: How to Download at uppbpb.gov.in?

The UPPRPB is expected to announce the results of the Constable recruitment exam soon. Candidates can expect the results to be declared on the official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

The UPPRPB conducted the Constable recruitment exam in two phases, with the first phase taking place on 23, 24, and 25 August, and the second phase on 30 and 31.August. Approximately 48 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

Along with the results, the board will also release the category-wise cut-off marks, the number of qualified candidates, and other relevant details.